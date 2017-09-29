Datatex Powers The World’s Largest Textile Venture

Alpharetta, GA, September 12, 2017– Datatex announced today that TAYAL, a joint venture between Algeria Public Enterprises (51%) and Turkish private sector (49%) is successfully leveraging the entire Datatex Industry Solution stack. This massive strategic start-up chose Datatex due to their exceptional industry reputation and the ability to delivery real world results in a timely manner.

Fast Facts:

Tayal is a completely vertical textile and apparel operation that will produce denim, knit and shirting fabric and garments.

Annual capacity in phase I will be 30,000,000 linear meters of denim per year, 5,000 Tons/year of knit fabric and 15,000,000 linear meters of shirting. In addition 30 Million units of Jeans, shirts, T-shirts, underwear etc.

Tayal will create 10,000 jobs

