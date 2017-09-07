Cotton-Rich Fashion Goes From Catwalk To Closet With A Click

NEW YORK — September 7, 2017 — Cotton Incorporated and Bloomingdale’s are enabling instant shopping gratification with the launch of the first 60-second, shoppable fashion show (https://thefabricofourlives.com/our-programs/cottons-60-second-fashion-show), bringing cotton apparel from the catwalk to the closet with a click. Hosted by lifestyle celebrity and cotton-enthusiast, Kristin Cavallari, the fully interactive video will be available online at Who What Wear beginning Sept. 7, where shoppers can select outfits, access product information, share via social media platforms and purchase items directly from the runway. Customers will also be able purchase looks from the collection at Bloomingdale’s stores across the U.S.

“Millennials and Generation Z – who we’re calling ‘Generation App’ – are seeking style and comfort in their clothing and convenience in their shopping experience – a combination that’s not always easy to find,” said Kim Kitchings, senior vice president of consumer marketing at Cotton Incorporated. “In collaboration with iconic retailer, Bloomingdale’s, we’re making quality fabric and fashion accessible in seconds, and you don’t have to attend Fashion Week to get the look.”

Cotton’s 60 Second Fashion Show merges a runway experience directly to a shopping opportunity where Generation App spends a great deal of time: mobile devices. Seven in 10 Generation Z consumers and eight in 10 Millennial consumers say they browse for clothing on their smartphones, significantly higher than that of consumers overall (58%), according to Cotton Incorporated Lifestyle Monitor™.

The collection is also in line with Generation Z and Millennial apparel preferences. Pieces embody the on-trend streetwear aesthetic of the season with an emphasis on transitional items including denim, outerwear and athleisure – all with the common thread of cotton. Beginning Sept. 7, shoppers can select from more than 80 cotton pieces for both men and women, including items from contemporary brands, such as J. Brand, Adidas, Rag & Bone, Theory, Michael Kors, Burberry, Paige and more. Items are available online and at participating Bloomingdale’s department stores across the country.

“Together with Cotton Incorporated, we’re giving consumers the on-trend looks they want, made with their favorite fabric and available in an instant,” said Susan Marasco, fashion director at Bloomingdale’s. “Shoppers can expect to see stylish ready-to-wear pieces including sweatshirts and shirting with ruffles, off the shoulder details, and mixed fabrics for women – all with the ease of cotton. The men’s collection mixes shirt jackets, outerwear and other transitional items that will be both comfortable and fresh for fall and beyond. Denim is always a huge part of fall fashion and this year is no exception. Distressing, embellishment and hem detail are big denim trends you’ll see at Bloomingdale’s, of course all created with denim’s crucial component, cotton.”

