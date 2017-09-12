Archroma To Highlight Color Atlas Library And Sustainability-Driven Innovations In Its Première Vision Debut

REINACH, Switzerland — September 12, 2017 — Archroma will make its debut as an exhibitor at the Première Vision 2017 expo in Paris from September 19-21. At Booth 5B10, it will display its various color-management solutions, along with other innovations that are helping to drive sustainability in the textile sector.

For the past 17 years, Archroma has been pioneering change in the areas of formulation, standardization and management of custom colors along the entire textile supply chain. The company recognized back in 2000 that fashion designers, brands, retailers and their suppliers were all facing challenges, ranging from global sourcing to ambitious deadlines. Archroma Color Management helps them to achieve accurate colors, and accelerate their time to market with color management services, unique software tools and support systems.

Introducing Color Atlas to Première Vision 2017

To address these issues, Archroma launched its Color Atlas, a color library created to easily bring color creativity and manageability to an entire new level for all in the supply chain. The Color Atlas by Archroma is a system that includes a “physical library” of 4,320 color swatches, in six volumes. The accordion-fold design of the library volumes allows for quick, intuitive browsing of the cotton poplin samples. Colorful book covers indicate the shades that lie within each volume. Secure tabs help keep the swatches neat and ordered while allowing them to be easily removed. Earlier this year, Archroma also introduced the compact version of its Color Atlas system, which includes all the same color options, but is slimmed down from six to two volumes for increased portability.

A mobile-friendly Color Atlas Online offers features such as “color-on-the-go”, which allows users to capture an image using a smartphone, and identify the closest Color Atlas shades with the possibility to purchase a color sample instantly. Archroma has also introduced new patent-pending technology that adds swatch-specific information to each Engineered Color Standard, giving retailers, brands and mills instant access to more color information than ever.

Due to its close relations with textile manufacturers, brands and retailers, and as a leader in textile colors and effects, Archroma can provide solutions and expertise in colors and beyond, in particular with its cutting-edge technologies to help make industry more sustainable:

EarthColors: A range of range of “biosynthetic” dyes for cotton and cellulose-based fabrics that are made from waste left over by the agricultural and pharmaceutical industry after extraction such as almond shells, saw palmetto, or rosemary leaves. The latest in NFC technology on product hangtags enable transparency and traceability through the supply chain to consumers.

Smartrepel® Hydro is a non-fluorine-based water repellent finish with high wash durability for cotton, synthetic fibers and their blends.

Advanced Denim dyeing technology, meanwhile, allows savings of up to 92% in water, 87% in cotton waste and 30% in energy, compared to a conventional denim dyeing process.

“With our Color Atlas tool, we believe we are redefining the concept of a color library for the textile industry”, says Chris Hipps, Global Director of Archroma Color Management services. “With Color Atlas and our continuous flow of new innovative solutions, we address the specific color related needs of designers, manufacturers and the fashion industry, while constantly striving to also advance products and technologies that will make those sectors more sustainable.”

Source: Archroma