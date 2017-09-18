Allertex Of America, Ltd. To Be Exclusive Agency For The Schott & Meissner Company In The U.S. And Canada

Cornelius, NC — September 18, 2017 — Allertex of America, Ltd. has signed an agreement with the Schott & Meissner company to be their exclusive agency in the U.S. and Canada starting by October 1st2017.

Schott & Meissner headquartered in Blaufelden , Germany, established in 1986, offers machinery for the nonwoven and composite industry.

In Addition to the top seller like the TopCon Series and the corresponding end of line equipment, Schott & Meissner also focus on high-speed applications used in the field of hygiene products and the growing composite market which is served by the Schott & Meissner double belt press – Thermofix-Technology.

Allertex of America is now able to offer complete turnkey airlay lines though its representation of both, Schott & Meissner and Laroche.

Allertex of America, established in 1992 has become one of the leading Nonwovens suppliers in the USA.

Alistair Deas CEO commented “Our agreement with Schott and Meissner represents the perfect addition to our range and provides US based Nonwovens manufacturers with a reliable technological advantage”.

Allertex of America, based in Cornelius, North Carolina is looking forward to a professional partnership and is at the customer’s disposal for sales information, service and technological support.

Source: Allertex of America, Ltd.