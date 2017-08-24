With New Hires, Aurora Continues Building Dedicated In-House Sales Staff To Meet Growing Market Demand For Printable Textiles

YORKVILLE, Illinois — August 24, 2017 — In response to the growing demand for custom-coated printable textiles engineered to work optimally on today’s latest digital print equipment, Aurora Specialty Textiles Group, Inc. (Aurora) today announced the addition of two new full time employees to the company’s Printable Textiles sales organization.

The newly created jobs represent the building of a dedicated in-house sales force to meet the growing global demand for printable textiles.

In July, Aurora welcomed Eric Hanson as the company’s newest hire. Hanson — who brings a solid 20 years’ experience within the adhesive tape, wide format printing, signage and wall covering sectors — is now the North-East Region Sales Manager. Hanson is the former Vice President, Graphics Division, for Presto Tape and is also the former District Sales Manager for MACtac (a Bemis Company.) His region covers Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida and Tennessee as well as the Quebec and Ontario Provinces of Canada.

Adam Wood joined Aurora in June as the West Coast Sales Manager for Printable Textiles. He brings 15 years’ experience in the inkjet and digital printing technology sectors. He is a former technical sales manager for Fujifilm Graphics Systems North America and the Direct Sales Manager for Flag Crafters, Inc. His region covers California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Wyoming and Montana.

“Both Adam and Eric bring great industry experience and unique skill sets to enhance Aurora’s expertise in offering cutting edge printable textiles to best meet the demands of this growing and evolving market segment,” said Mark Shaneyfelt, Director of Sales and Marketing for Printable Textiles at Aurora.

“Within the past year we made the capital investment in equipment and our new manufacturing plant to meet the growing demands of this market. We are now continuing that investment by building a dedicated in-house sales organization,” said Shaneyfelt.

Both Wood and Hanson report to Mark Shaneyfelt.

This announcement coincides with the recent expansion of Aurora’s Expressions Canvas product line, which is now complete and fully commercialized. Treated with a new proprietary coating developed by Aurora, Expressions has been engineered to maximize print output and throughput with today’s newest digital printing equipment. The entire line is cross compatible with the latest generation of latex, solvent/eco-solvent and UV printers without sacrificing quality or productivity. In addition, independent testing confirms that Expressions has the industry’s leading print output with regard to outstanding color reproduction and broadest color gamut. Expressions includes the full range of gloss levels.

Source: Aurora Specialty Textiles Group, Inc. (Aurora)