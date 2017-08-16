Top Value Fabrics Introduces New Latex Performance Textiles

CARMEL, Indiana — August 16, 2017 — Top Value Fabrics has expanded its textiles for latex printing with a new line of Latex Performance Textiles, specifically engineered to create durable, high-quality production graphics utilizing HP Latex Technology.

“Working closely in our partnership with HP, Top Value Fabrics has developed a proprietary coating for our top-selling digitally printable textile products to enhance the durability of HP Latex inks. Printing on our coated textiles with HP Latex print systems and inks provides finished graphic products with rich, brilliant colors with exceptional durability and fastness properties,” explains Mike Compton, Product Marketing Manager for Top Value Fabrics. Compton adds, “Our new line of Latex coated products cover a broad spectrum of end use needs including: backlit, frontlit, stretch, banner and sheer fabric applications. These fabrics can be utilized for SEG frame systems, high-end retail, POP, banner stands, backdrops, roll-up displays, tradeshow exhibits and interior decor.”

The media in this high-performance line is constructed with a superior print receptive treatment for maximizing the beauty of printing with latex ink technology. After imaging, these fabrics are designed to provide outstanding color consistency, excellent image sharpness and a wide color range. Several of the fabrics are built on similar constructions of best-selling fabrics in our Direct Print Textile line. The new fabrics are called Latex Performance as they feature a proprietary coating for HP Latex Inks.

Posted August 16, 2017

Source: Top Value Fabrics