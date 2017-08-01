Textile Industry Comments On Trade Agreement Violations And Abuses Filing In Response To Trump Executive Order

WASHINGTON — August 1, 2017 — The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO) filed public comments late yesterday afternoon in response to President Trump’s executive order directing the federal government to investigate violations and abuses of U.S. trade agreements.

“A thorough investigation of trade agreement abuses and violations is long overdue and we appreciate the President Trump’s desire to finally review this important matter,” said NCTO President and CEO Auggie Tantillo.

“If America is to fix the systemic problems that plague the international trading structure and stop trade cheats from driving American production offshore, policymakers need a better understanding of the illegal or unfair trade tactics that are being used to hurt U.S. industry, including textiles,” Tantillo finished.

A notice for public comments (82 FR 29622) was issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce and the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) on June 29, 2017 pursuant to Executive Order 13796 signed by President Trump on April 29, 2017. Documents associated with this matter are archived under Docket USTR-2017-0010.

NCTO is a Washington, DC-based trade association that represents domestic textile manufacturers.

U.S. employment in the textile supply chain was 565,000 in 2016.

The value of shipments for U.S. textiles and apparel was $74.4 billion last year, a nearly 11% increase since 2009.

U.S. exports of fiber, textiles and apparel were $26.3 billion in 2016.

Capital expenditures for textile and apparel production totaled $2 billion in 2015, the last year for which data is available.

Posted August 1, 2017

Source: The National Council of Textile Organizations (NCTO)