Synalloy Chemicals Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

RICHMOND, VA. — August 23, 2017 — Synalloy Chemicals has received Certificate of Registration from Quality Systems Registrars, Inc. stating that it has been assessed and certified as meeting the requirements of ISO 9001:2015. This includes the Cleveland, TN site and CRI Tolling in Fountain Inn, SC.

In making this announcement, Greg Gibson, Division President, offered these comments; “We believe quality will separate the successful from the surviving in our business. Our ongoing commitment to quality is exemplified by our adoption of the ISO 9001:2015 standard. Because of the number of products, processes, types of activities, and multiple locations, this was a long and detailed process. I congratulate our team on a job well done in relentlessly working to move us to this new standard.”

Synalloy Chemicals is a specialty chemical manufacturer of: surfactants, defoamers, lubricants and other chemical intermediates, selling primarily to chemical manufacturers and formulators. Synalloy Chemicals is a division of Synalloy Corporation headquartered in Richmond, VA.

Posted August 23, 2017

Source: Synalloy Chemicals