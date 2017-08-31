Pindler Releases The New Exclusive Pendleton Collection By Sunbrella

MOORPARK, Calif. — August 31, 2017 — Pindler has announced its latest exclusive collection, Pendleton by Sunbrella®, which includes 44 patterns and is grounded by four hero patterns: Lahaina, Eagle Rock, Canyonlands and Zapotec.

The collection was brought to life through the combination of two heritage brands, calling upon Pendleton Woolen Mills’ distinct aesthetic and Sunbrella fabrics’ enduring performance qualities to recreate classic American patterns. Pendleton owns and operates weaving mills in Oregon and Washington, and the process to produce these fabrics is under the watchful eyes of Pendleton craftsmen.

“This is one of our most exciting collections yet,” said Curt Pindler, CEO of Pindler. “We’re delighted to bring the Pendleton Collection by Sunbrella to the interior design trade. Pendleton has been a staple in fashion for years and we’re looking forward to seeing it make its way into interior design in the United States and beyond. And partnering with Sunbrella has been a true pleasure.”

The Pendleton Collection by Sunbrella is designed to tell the story of those who walked the land before us, whose story unfolds across the plains of American history. The Lahaina pattern combines traditional tribal-influenced designs from the Hawaiian mainland with blue and turquoise representing the beaches near Lahaina, Maui. The Eagle Rock pattern incorporates Native American design elements and weaving traditions of the Southwest. Canyonlands uses a modern ombré weave to create rich layers that mimic the movement of sunlight dancing across the canyons. Zapotec gets its name from the Zapotec Indians of Oaxaca, Mexico, who established a tradition of weaving colorful cloths using natural dyes from plants and animals. The pattern features classic geometric designs and elegant simplicity.

“Partnering with both Pendleton and Sunbrella is a designer’s dream,” said Elise Connor, Director of Design for Pindler. “We are very excited to present this collection to the design trade which combines two major design trends — the iconic designs from our American heritage and performance fabrics — both in high demand within the marketplace.”

The Pendleton Collection by Sunbrella is exclusively available nationally through Pindler’s 16 showroom locations and dedicated professional field sales representatives across the country; as well as 10 Agent Showrooms & 2 international representatives.

Posted August 31, 2017

Source: Pindler