Pindler Celebrates 70 Years Of Decorative Fabric Design

MOORPARK, Ca. — August 3, 2017 — Pindler — an industry leader and international wholesaler of decorative fabrics —achieved a major milestone, celebrating 70 years of producing high-quality decorative fabrics for the residential and hospitality design trade.

The company, which first began as a one-man operation run by Matthew M. Pindler, has grown tremendously since Matthew and his son, Carl Pindler, joined forces to form Pindler and Pindler Inc., launching its first showroom in 1947. Now, the third-generation family-owned business is led by Chairman & CEO, Curt Pindler, who took the reins in 1975 to build the company into a highly successful fabric leader. The fabric wholesaler has 16 owned and operated showrooms in major markets, dedicated and professional field sales representatives, and is represented nationally through 10 agent showrooms, in addition to having two international representatives.

“Since our founding 70 years ago, our mission and focus has been to serve the design trade,” Curt Pindler said. “To achieve this, we strive to deliver inspired products, best-in-class customer service and superior inventory management. Additionally, Pindler is proud to provide our clients with a comprehensive network of showrooms, focused on excellent service while delivering an extremely efficient self-service memo program.”

Pindler is a trusted resource in the industry, known for its knowledgeable staff, unparalleled customer service, state-of-the-art website and loyalty to the interior designer. Most of the company’s collections are exclusive, including a few of the latest high-end exclusive collections such as Platinum, Atelier and Hearst Castle, which have already proven to be very successful. In addition, Pindler has launched a plethora of exclusive Indoor/Outdoor Collections, which have been gaining speed in the marketplace, making Pindler a category leader in Indoor/Outdoor fabric.

As proud of its past as it is excited about the future, Pindler anticipates continued growth. The leading fabric company has innovative ideas on the drawing board which include a newly redesigned website and beautiful, new decorative fabric collections in addition to the other range of products which have made Pindler a one-stop shop for designers searching for not only foundational fabrics, but also inspirational decorative pieces. In addition to acknowledging its growth over the decades, Pindler has recently made some senior management changes in order to pave the way for continued expansion, promoting its CFO, Sean Quinn, to president this past January. If history is any indication of Pindler’s potential, the company will have many future anniversaries to celebrate.

Posted August 3, 2017

Source: Pindler