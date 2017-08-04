NC Specialty Fabrics Set To Launch @ IFAI 2017

NEWARK, NJ — August 3, 2017 — NC Netting & Upholstery Machines is pleased to announce the launch of our all new NC Specialty Fabrics Line. We’ve purchased a textile mill and have added capabilities that include fabrication of binding tapes, seatbelts, straps, harnesses, hides, twill tapes, and more. Stocked lines are already in place and all new lines will launch throughout 2017 and 2018.

Custom Manufacturing: View samples and various color lines in booth A629. NC’s cutting edge fabrics will elevate your offerings and provide cost effective solutions. Our business model focuses on a wide array of in stocked lines + Custom Fabric orders. Submit your requests and ideas at IFAI 2017.

Source: NC Netting & Upholstery