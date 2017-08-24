Klüber Lubrication Offers Highly Refined Mineral Oil And Heat Transfer Fluid For The Textile Industry

LONDONDERRY, NH — August 24, 2017 — Klϋber Lubrication, a worldwide manufacturer of specialty lubricants, introduces Klüberfluid HT 1 US Series, a highly refined mineral oil and heat transfer fluid for the textile industry that is highly resistant to thermal degradation and cracking.

Klüberfluid HT 1 US Series is formulated for use in indirect closed heating units. It can be used in both closed or open heating and cooling systems, and is easily pumpable at operating and starting temperatures.

The thermal stability of these oils offers a long service life without viscosity changes or formation of deposits. Additionally, Klüberfluid HT 1 US Series have good oxidation stability and low temperature viscosity, making it an excellent choice for a heat transfer fluid in the textile industry.

Posted August 24, 2017

Source: Klϋber Lubrication