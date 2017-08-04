For The Most Demanding Applications: New High- Performance Dispersion From Jowat For The Lamination Of Interior Vehicle Parts

DETMOLD, Germany — July 21, 2017 — Jowat now supplies a new high-performance dispersion for the lamination of interior car parts: The special formulation of the dispersion based on polyurethane has been developed especially for the high requirements in real leather lamination applications and supports the manual positioning and repositioning of the sewn leather covering. In addition, the new PU dispersion 158.97 can also be used for lamination with thermoplastic foils and textile composites.

During the development of the new PU dispersion 158.97 from the Jowapur® product series, Jowat focused on the very high requirements for lamination processes with real leather, as they are used for instance in the manufacture of dashboards or door side panels. Due to the special formulation which ensures a permanent adhesion of the thermally reactivated dispersion to the carrier part and to the laminating material, the sewn covering can be positioned and repositioned as often as necessary without any risk of delamination. The new dispersion provides significant advantages compared to previous products, especially in manual edgefolding operations. Of course, Jowapur® 158.97 also fulfils the requirements for demanding lamination applications with all kinds of thermoplastic decor foils as well as textile foam and nonwoven composites.

The crosslinking time can be reduced considerably in combination with the new Jowat® Crosslinking Agent 197.65. Additionally, this crosslinker is effective in lower concentrations. The bond strength necessary for transport is build up in a shorter time and the parts are ready much faster for downline processing and delivery. The result is a more efficient manufacturing process without the need for big buffer stocks. When processed together, the new dispersion and the new crosslinking agent also provide a reduction in VOC and fogging values.

Posted August 4, 2017

Source: Jowat