Upcoming TRSA Annual Conference Packed with Education Sessions

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — July 11, 2017 — Presenters providing unique insights into linen, uniform and facility services trends plus two informative and entertaining keynote speakers from outside the industry will educate attendees of the upcoming 2017 TRSA Annual Conference, Sept. 12-14 in Miami Beach.

The agenda appeals to the complete range of industry management professionals: owner-operators, executives, directors, general managers and other laundry-based department heads. All will benefit from education sessions and personal interaction with other TRSA members to discover big-picture ideas to improve their workplaces.

In addition, by attending a TRSA committee meeting at the conference, participants share ideas on specific issues and markets and drive TRSA to foster improvement of industry best practices.

Chief among industry-specific presentations will be a panel of top executives from international linen, uniform and facility services companies, including two European operations. This interactive information-sharing forum, “What Would You Ask Industry CEOs?” will take place on Thursday, Sept. 14, as the conference’s final business session. Facilitated by TRSA President and CEO Joseph Ricci, the panel will discuss issues and concerns facing the industry and share their personal insights and perspectives. When registering for the conference, each attendee will submit a question to the panelists as if they were seeking a position with the questioner’s company. (Other opportunities to question panelists will follow as well.)

Companies scheduled to be represented on the panel (Alsco Inc., Aramark Corp., Bardusch GmbH & Co. KG, Cintas Corp. and Lindström Group) are multiplant operations that all have a presence outside North America, although most are better recognized as U.S. market-share leaders.

Breakout sessions include:

How to increase revenue with top notch customer service

Succession strategies to protect and perpetuate your business

Trials, tribulations and best practices regarding employment law

Linen, uniform and facility services industry bottom-line performance

The first keynote speaker at the conference, Rich Karlgaard of Forbes Magazine, is a futurist, entrepreneur and author. He will highlight the most important economic trends affecting your company as he describes how the business and technology world is likely to unfold over the next two to 10 years. The other conference keynoter is Dave Barry, the Pulitzer Prize-winning humorist. This newspaper columnist and best-selling author uses humor to present fresh insights into even the most serious concerns. He offers a wacky point of view on relationships, work, kids, technology and more.

Another conference highlight will be the Chairman’s Reception and Awards Dinner, honoring individuals and companies for their exceptional service to TRSA and the industry. Members are nominating their colleagues or companies for one of 10 of these high industry honors. Learn more at TRSA.org/awards. The dinner is just one of a variety of social opportunities at the conference including the opening welcome reception and optional recreational activities and tours.

Posted July 11, 2017

Source: TRSA