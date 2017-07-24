Teijin To Participate In Outdoor Retailer Summer Market 2017

TOKYO, Japan — July 24, 2017 — Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd., the Teijin Group ’s fiber and products converting company, announced today that it will participate in Outdoor Retailer Summer Market 2017, the world’s largest international sports and outdoor trade fair, which will take place in Salt Lake City, U.S.A. from July 26 to 29.

The Teijin Frontier stand (#MR150C) will preview a new 4-dimensional bulky DELTAPEAK® and related hybrid materials that offer excellent combinations of performance, appearance and texture for sportswear. The stand also will promote Teijin Frontier’s environmental initiative, THINK ECO™, for environmentally friendly solutions that conserve fossil resources and reduce CO2 emissions.

Some of the many exhibits at the Teijin Frontier stand will include the following:

DELTAPEAK®

DELTAPEAK® is a next-generation fabric that integrates physical properties, functionality and quality on a highly advanced level. Thanks to its dense, flat-knit surface, it is a light and stretchable form-fitting, anti-transparent and snag-resistant fabric. The display will showcase extra-functional DELTAPEAK® nylon materials made with special processing technology adapted from Teijin’s renowned polyester production methods.

4-dimensional bulky DELTAPEAK®

This new sweat-suit fabric is the latest addition to the DELTAPEAK® series. It offers a soft texture, high-bulkiness and lightweight due to its unique four-layer structure.

Octa™

This fiber features a unique, highly modified cross section of eight projecting fins aligned in a radial pattern around a hollow fiber. Notable advantages include rapid wicking and drying as well as useful bulkiness. Octa™Neo is a multilayer fiber that combines Octa™ fiber with various chemical and natural staple fibers.

SOLOTEX®

Polytrimethylene terephthalate fiber SOLOTEX® is soft, stretchable, shape-retaining, dimensionally stable and brightly colored thanks to its molecular structure from a flexible spinning-like helix.

Teijin Frontier looks forward to strengthening its recognition and cultivating new customers in the North American outdoor market through its appearance at the Outdoor Retailer Summer Market 2017.

Source: Teijin Frontier Co., Ltd.