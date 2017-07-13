Polartec To Exhibit At Agenda Long Beach July 13-15

ANDOVER, Mass. — July 12, 2017 — Polartec, the premium provider of innovative textile solutions, will exhibit at Agenda, the lifestyle fashion trade show, in Long Beach, Calif. July 13-15, 2017.

Polartec creates a full range of performance fabric solutions for the world’s leading apparel brands. These fabric technologies enable new apparel design and change the way people dress for activity and everyday life.

Recognizing that modern consumers demand apparel that doesn’t restrict options due to performance limitations or aesthetics, Polartec creates and innovates performance textiles that enable a versatile lifestyle. These concepts include breathable insulation that self regulates, constructions that put tech on the inside with a casual aesthetic on the outside, technologies that perform across a broad range of weather conditions, and the use of recycled, natural and durable materials that do more with less, and last longer.

“Agenda offers Polartec the opportunity to connect with a broad range of brand customers, along with the added benefit of a day that is open to the general public,” says Polartec CEO Gary Smith. “The show and its format are congruent with where Polartec’s business has grown.”

Come see the technology behind pinnacle pieces from Polartec customers like Adidas, Arc’teryx, Mission Workshop, Nike, Palace, Patagonia, Reigning Champ, Supreme, and the U.S. Military.

For those attending, please visit the booth (A20), and see Polartec CEO Gary Smith speak on Conscious Consumption and Sustainable Manufacturing Friday, July 14 at 3:00pm as part of the Agenda Workshop.

Posted July 12, 2017

Source: Polartec