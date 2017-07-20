Motion Industries Announces Agreement To Acquire Numatic Engineering

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — July20, 2017 — Motion Industries, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Genuine Parts Company, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Numatic Engineering. Execution of the transaction will occur on August 1, 2017.

Founded in 1955, Numatic Engineering has over sixty years of experience selling and supporting automation components. Their vast product offering ranges from pneumatic automation to electrical motion controls, PLCs, VFDs, machine vision, sensors and industrial communication. For more than a decade, Numatic Engineering has been selling multiple lines of robotics, including end-of-arm tooling. Numatic Engineering is one of the leading companies in California selling and implementing revolutionary “collaborative robot technology.” Their sales and application support teams have the in-depth knowledge to help engineers, from both OEMs and end users, apply the right products to solve customers’ challenges. Their value-added solutions team, with UL508 listing, provides Numatic Engineering the ability to assemble the products they sell into engineered solutions to meet specific customer needs.

Numatic Engineering’s reputation is built on superior product knowledge and representing world-class suppliers. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Numatic Engineering has a proven and powerful reputation in the California and Nevada markets. The company’s success is a testament to their quality people and outstanding culture.

Steve Leach, Numatic Engineering’s President, commented about the acquisition, “After meeting with several potential buyers, we found a cultural fit with Motion Industries and are very pleased to become part of their team. Becoming part of Motion assures that our employees will be well-cared for in the future and that we will have the ability to continue to service our customers and represent our supplier partners in the way which they are accustomed. At the same time, we’ll now have access to even greater capabilities and resources, enabling us to accelerate the growth of our already successful business.”

Tim Breen, President and CEO of Motion Industries, said, “We are very pleased with the addition of this well-established company. The acquisition of Numatic Engineering continues to build upon and complement our growth strategy in the area of industrial plant floor automation. Numatic Engineering will be operated as part of Motion’s Automation Solutions group, which includes Braas Company, acquired in October 2016. We are happy to welcome all Numatic Engineering employees to the Motion family, and we look forward to the contributions they will make to our Company in upcoming years.”

With annual sales of $4.6 billion, Motion Industries is a leading industrial parts distributor of bearings, mechanical power transmission, electrical and industrial automation, hydraulic and industrial hose, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial products, safety products, and material handling. Motion Industries has over 530 locations, including 13 distribution centers throughout North America and serves more than 300,000 customers from the food and beverage, pulp and paper, iron and steel, chemical, mining and aggregate, petrochemical, automotive, wood and lumber, and pharmaceutical industries.

