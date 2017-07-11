Lectra And Armani Nurture Young Pattern-Making Talent

PARIS — July 11, 2017 — Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and composite materials, ensures pattern-making students in Italy benefit from cutting-edge technology and nurture key skills thanks to a recent competition organized in co-operation with Armani at Istituto Secoli.

Lectra has developed partnerships with over 850 fashion schools across the world, providing them with solutions and expertise to help the teachers prepare students with the skills they require for the workplace. Working with leading education partners, Lectra organises regular student competitions in association with customers. The latest competition with Istituto Secoli, renowned for its pattern-making savoir- faire, and organized with Armani, is a clear example of industry and education working hand-in-hand to nurture young fashion designers.

Students at Istituto Secoli developed their collections using Lectra’s Modaris® and Diamino® solutions to create their patterns, prototypes and markers. In addition, students from the master’s program in menswear cut their creations with Vector®, Lectra’s state-of-the-art fabric cutting solution.

Thanks to the trusted relationship that Lectra has with its customer G.A. Operations of the Giorgio Armani group, one of the winning students, graduating in menswear, has the opportunity to take up an internship in the collection development department.

“We were very pleased with Lectra’s initiative and were delighted to offer educational internships at G.A. Operations. We chose the winning student for his creative skills and for his training on Modaris and Diamino. This gives us the important advantage of bringing somebody with proven technical skills into our team,” stated Giorgio Ferremi, industrial director G.A. Operations at Trento.

“The role of Lectra must increasingly be to promote and support dialogue between fashion schools and companies,” underlined Fabio Canali, managing director, Lectra Italy. “We are delighted that Armani has accepted to support the fruitful collaboration we have with Secoli, and help their students to develop their professional skills.”

Source: Lectra