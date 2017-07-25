Fight The Bite Of Ticks And Mosquitoes With Burlington’s No Fly Zone® Technology

GREENSBORO, NC — July 25, 2017 — It is prime time for ticks, mosquitoes and other annoying insects. Don’t let these pesky critters ruin your outdoor experience. Fight the Bite with Burlington’s No Fly Zone® treated fabrics. Burlington will feature fabrics powered with No Fly Zone at the upcoming Outdoor Retailer Summer Show, July 26-29 in Salt Lake City, Utah (MR-150A).

No Fly Zone insect repellent technology is a permethrin-based chemistry that may help prevent the spread of insect borne diseases by repelling insects through apparel, uniforms or gear by converting them into long-lasting, effective and convenient insect protection. This EPA-registered technology is similar to the natural insect repellent found in certain chrysanthemum plants. It works as a contact repellent affecting the insect’s nervous system causing it to fly away before a bite can occur.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reports an increased number of tick-borne diseases, identifying up to 16 different types. CDC recommendations for preventing tick bites include using products and pre-treated clothing that contain permethrin. In addition to protecting against ticks, No Fly Zone fabrics are highly effective in repelling mosquitoes, ants, chiggers, flies and midges offering protection to assist in protecting people against Zika, Malaria, Yellow Fever, Dengue Fever, Typhus, Lyme disease, Encephalitis and West Nile Virus.

Burlington’s No Fly Zone fabrics offer distinct advantages over other repellent technologies. “The No Fly Zone technology is applied at the fabric level,” says Nelson Bebo, Burlington’s vice president performance fabrics. “This allows the permethrin to be more consistently and uniformly applied which increases the fabric’s durability and repellency and eliminates any need for additional garment applications. We can also matrix No Fly Zone with other Burlington performance technologies – including moisture control and UW protection – to create unique, high-performance garments and gear for people who love the outdoors.”

Burlington No Fly Zone technology and enhanced fabrics are available for many types of woven and knit apparel, socks, uniforms, outdoor gear and military-applications. Get outside, fight the bite. Because wherever you go, No Fly Zone protection is out there with you.

Posted July 25, 2017

Source: Burlington