EFI Emphasizing Digital Textile Ecosystem Benefits At Avanprint Exhibition

NEW YORK — July 13, 2017 — Electronics For Imaging, Inc. is highlighting its groundbreaking design-to-print workflow – the EFI™ Digital Textile Ecosystem – at the new Avanprint USA tradeshow in New York, July 17-19. The exhibit in booth V15 will be a virtual display of technologies showing visitors the advanced benefits of garment workflows featuring EFI Optitex design and digital software, EFI Fiery® digital front ends (DFEs) and EFI Reggiani inkjet printers.

Designed to meet rapidly growing garment printing needs for the fast fashion, sportswear and accessory markets, the EFI Industrial Textile Ecosystem allows for greater design agility while taking time and cost out of the textile design and manufacturing process.

The technology, which is another example of EFI’s holistic approach to workflow across multiple industries, improves the garment process without compromising on quality, giving designers and retailers tools to develop and sell their best work quickly. Ecosystem components cover the key steps in the garment workflow, including:

Design: EFI Optitex 2D and 3D solutions enable creation of pattern designs, allowing the user to customize with a wide variety of tools in the pattern design software, drape patterns and simulate in 3D to view final results and prepare for production.

Print Preparation: EFI Fiery DFEs that quickly and accurately convert designs into printing data, handling even the most challenging jobs with the finest details, the largest color range, and the highest quality demands.

Printing: EFI Reggiani printing solutions offer a digital printing process with a full range of water-based inks. This eco-friendly, green production technology delivers stunning colors and color fidelity for striking fashion and sportswear designs. EFI Reggiani printers are very versatile in their capabilities, and can print with a variety of different inks to support virtually any fabric type for efficient digital production.

Completing the workflow are EFI Reggiani partners that provide systems for image transfer/fixation and automated cutting and sewing.

“The EFI Industrial Textile Ecosystem is a unique, end-to-end workflow for the design-to-finished-garment process, one that gives designers and manufacturers the ability to collaborate globally while reducing the cost of sample making and of small-lot apparel,” said EFI Reggiani Vice President and General Manager Adele Genoni. “Bringing a new, higher level of flexibility to the garment production process with this ecosystem can change the way designers and retailers think about their collections.”

EFI’s complete printer portfolio, which in addition to industry-leading textile printers also includes LED and UV inkjet narrow-, wide- and superwide-format technologies and ceramic decoration printers, gives customers profitable opportunities for the Imaging of Things, delivering greater product customization and appeal in everything from signage and packaging to décor, apparel and industrial manufacturing.

Posted July 13, 2017

Source: EFI