DuPont Unveils Newest Smart Clothing Technology at Outdoor Retailer Show

WILMINGTON, Del. — July 25, 2017 — DuPont Advanced Materials (DuPont) today announced availability of its newest generation of stretchable electronic inks and films for smart clothing. The materials are being unveiled concurrently with a new brand identity – DuPont™ Intexar™ smart clothing technology. Intexar™ transforms ordinary fabrics into active, connected, intelligent garments that provide critical biometric data including heart rate, breathing rate, form awareness and muscle tension. Intexar™ offers superior stretch and comfort and is easily integrated into garments to make smart clothing. DuPont will highlight its Intexar™ smart clothing technology at the upcoming Outdoor Retailer Summer Market, July 26-29, in Salt Lake City, Utah, at booth #36037.

“Every athlete – from professional to everyday – can benefit from smart clothing to help boost their performance; but it has to look good and feel good,” said Michael Burrows, global business manager, DuPont Advanced Materials. “Intexar™ is a game-changing technology and will truly move the needle in making smart garments as comfortable as regular fitness clothing.”

Available as a suite of premium and high-performing stretchable electronic inks and flexible substrates, Intexar™ is seamlessly embedded directly onto fabric using standard apparel manufacturing processes to create thin, form-fitting circuits. Garments powered by Intexar™ can endure over 100 washes, and continue to perform through repeated stretching and demanding performance.

DuPont will feature two smart clothing garments powered by Intexar™ technology at Outdoor Retailer, the largest outdoor apparel show in the industry:

Body Plus will display a smart fitness shirt commercially available in China that uses DuPont™ Intexar™ to enable real-time monitoring and data collection, e.g., heart rate, breathing and muscles movements.

OMsignal will display two products: a high-end fitness sports bra and a comfortable, attractive lifestyle bra, both boasting advanced sensory technologies capturing real time ECG, respiration and physical activity. “We’re using Intexar™ prints for our ECG sensors. Intexar™ technology is enabling multiple applications well beyond athletic apparel and is helping us to make smart clothing mainstream,” said Frederic Chanay, CEO and co-founder of OMsignal.

Posted July 25, 2017

Source: DuPont Advanced Materials (DuPont)