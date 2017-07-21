DuPont Biomaterials Leader Michael Saltzberg To Speak At 14th Annual BIO World Congress

MONTREAL — July 21, 2017 – DuPont Industrial Biosciences (DuPont) announced that Michael Saltzberg, Ph.D., global business director of biomaterials, will present at the 2017 BIO World Congress on July 24, at 8:30 a.m. ET and Wednesday, July 26, at 11:45 a.m. ET. Saltzberg will join other leading biomaterial experts and sustainability officials on two separate panels, entitled “Sustainable Pathways to Furanics, FDCA, and Design of New Polymers” and “A Revolution in Biobased Products and Packaging.”

“I am pleased to see the ever-increasing demand from our customers for high-performance sustainable and affordable materials, for an endless variety of applications,” said Saltzberg. “I am confident that the widespread commercialization of the biomaterials market will not only meet the needs of our customers, but also exceed industry expectations.”

As the leader of DuPont’s global biomaterials programs and business development, Saltzberg heads up the development and commercialization of renewable biochemical and biomaterials based on plants rather than petroleum. One of DuPont’s core innovations in this space has been Bio-PDO™ propanediol — a bio-based monomer that serves as a building block in a variety of materials across a number of industries. DuPont™ Sorona® is one of those materials — a patented polymer that offers customers a sustainable solution for fibers and molded parts with better performance than petroleum-based materials. Sorona is used around the world in textiles, carpeting, and car parts.

“Bio-PDO was a major breakthrough for DuPont’s biomaterials work, showing customers that renewable materials can have better performance while being good for the bottom line,” said Saltzberg. “And I’m confident that the work we’re now doing on FDME is going to make a huge impact on the packaging industry.”

DuPont’s biomaterials division continues to accelerate the growth of the biomaterials industry. In early 2016, DuPont and Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) launched a breakthrough technology that produces a revolutionary biobased monomer, furan dicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME), from a renewable feedstock. The groundbreaking process has potential to expand the materials landscape with first applications in packaging. In December 2016, the companies were honored with the Platts Global Energy “Breakthrough Solution of the Year” award for their efforts to build the breakthrough platform technology FDME.

DuPont is a leader in developing renewably sourced biomaterials, using plant-based feedstocks to create high-performance biomaterials to reduce environmental impact with no compromise in performance or economics. DuPont continues to bring high-performance biomaterials that can compete head-to-head with popular polymers such as nylon and polyester, offering both performance and sustainability benefits at a competitive price. The company’s continued commitment to researching and developing innovative biomaterial solutions was recognized by leading market research firm Frost & Sullivan, selecting DuPont as the “Bio-based Materials Company of the Year” in March 2017.

The 2017 BIO World Congress on Industrial Biotechnology is the world’s largest industrial biotechnology conference bringing together more than 1,000 global business leaders, investors, academics and policymakers in the biofuels, biobased products, renewable chemicals and biomass sectors. Industrial and environmental biotechnology is at the forefront of the biobased economy, generating good-paying jobs and making cleaner products and processes. Regarded as the ‘must-attend event’ in the industry, the conference will provide opportunities to gain expertise from industry executives and connect with a network of experts and colleagues from around the world.

BIO is the world’s largest trade association representing biotechnology companies, academic institutions, state biotechnology centers and related organizations across the United States and in more than 30 other nations. BIO members are involved in the research and development of innovative healthcare, agricultural, industrial and environmental biotechnology products. BIO also produces the BIO International Convention, the world’s largest gathering of the biotechnology industry, along with industry-leading investor and partnering meetings held around the world. BIOtechNOW is BIO’s blog chronicling “innovations transforming our world” and the BIO Newsletter is the organization’s bi-weekly email newsletter. Subscribe to the BIO Newsletter.

DuPont Industrial Biosciences works with customers across a wide range of industries to make products and industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. Through a unique combination of agriculture, biotechnology, chemistry and material science capabilities, we advance market-driven, biobased solutions to meet the needs of a growing population, while protecting our environment for future generations.

