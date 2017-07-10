Crypton® Names New VP of Marketing

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Michigan — July 10, 2017 — The Crypton Companies, a leading provider of performance fabrics in the contract, home furnishings and apparel markets, today announced the expansion of its marketing team. Matt Targett has been hired as Vice President of Marketing for Crypton. This is a new position and he will be based in the company’s Bloomfield Hills office.

Targett joins Crypton after 7 years at La-Z-Boy, Inc. as the Vice President of Digital Customer Experience, where he developed, led and coordinated the cross-functional efforts for all of the brand’s broad reaching digital customer initiatives. Targett earned his Bachelor’s Degree from The University of Michigan in Ann Arbor where he still resides today.

“Marketing has always been a vital part of our company’s success and it’s critical that we continue to place a high degree of focus in this area to help our company continue its aggressive growth path,” said Randy Rubin, Founder and Co-Chairman of Crypton. “Matt’s proven track record in marketing, brand development, media strategy and team building makes him a natural fit for our growing company.”

His responsibilities at Crypton include working with all aspects of our marketing strategy and building and enhancing partnership relations to advance Crypton’s various products to market. Matt will play a significant role in expanding the reach and awareness of Crypton Home’s product offerings for consumer audiences. Targett will report to CEO Lance Keziah and work closely with Founder, Co-Chairman and Brand Ambassador Randy Rubin.

Targett is the recipient of three ADDY awards, the advertising industry’s largest and most representative competition, and was named to the 2014 Top 25 Innovators List by iMedia Communications.

In April 2017, Berkley Capital, LLC acquired a majority stake in The Crypton Companies (Crypton LLC and Nanotex LLC). The investment will allow for more expansion in new business lines and applications for both the Crypton and Nanotex businesses.

