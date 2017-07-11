Classic Dyestuffs, Standard Colors Earn ISO 9001:2015 Certification

HIGH POINT, N.C. — July 11, 2017 — Classic Dyestuffs Inc. and Standard Colors Inc. are pleased to announce both companies have earned ISO 9001:2015 certification after successfully completing an independent audit of their Quality Management System (QMS) performed by Eagle Registrations Inc., Dayton, Ohio.



This certification demonstrates the companies’ ability to consistently provide products and services that satisfy the needs of the customer and fulfill applicable statutory and regulatory requirements. Certification requires a commitment from top management to align quality with broader business strategies and increase performance through continuous process improvement.



“Everyone in our organization is justifiably proud of this achievement,” said President Thomas Picha. “Our entire staff has worked diligently to meet the stringent qualifications for certification. Earning this globally-respected designation gives our customers greater confidence knowing we provide the highest quality products and services.”

Posted July 11, 2017

Source: Classic Dyestuffs, Inc.