Brother Improves Equipment Uptime To Deliver Superior Service Experiences With Syncron

ATLANTA — July 11, 2017 — SyncronTM, the leading provider of cloud-based after-sales service solutions focused on empowering the world’s manufacturers to maximize product uptime and deliver exceptional customer experiences, today announced Brother Industries, Ltd., a multinational manufacturer of print and imaging equipment, machine tools and industrial and home sewing machines, has selected Syncron to improve product uptime around the world through optimized service parts management. Choosing Syncron InventoryTM for its ease-of-use and ROI potential, Brother’s Machinery Business division aims to eliminate manual processes and improve the overall service experience.

Because of the long lifecycle of industrial equipment – oftentimes more than 20 years – and the variations in downtime severity, manufacturers within the industry need to ensure service parts are available when and where they are most in demand to ensure product uptime. With the understanding that industrial machinery is critical to manufacturing, as any downtime could halt production lines, Brother wanted to automate its service parts inventory management. This allows Brother to avoid excess and obsolete inventory – consistently ensuring service parts are immediately available when and where a repair is needed.

Takashi Yamada, General Manager, Machine Tools CS Planning Department, Machinery Business Division at Brother stated, “Everything we do is based on improving and maximizing product uptime, and with more than 70 percent of machines sold outside of Japan, we sought a truly global solution that would allow us to manage service parts inventory around the world from a central interface. At Brother, our focus on service is always top of mind, and we are thrilled to better serve our loyal customers via exceptional service experiences. The Syncron solution will scale with us as we grow, eliminating our current manual processes and ultimately improving customer satisfaction.”

Prior to selecting Syncron, it was a time-consuming, manual process for Brother to forecast and plan service parts inventory for its products. In addition to eliminating these cumbersome processes, Brother also aims to improve visibility into excess and obsolete service parts inventory via advanced analytics.

“Today’s most forward-thinking companies realize maximizing product uptime is a key competitive differentiator and revenue-driver,” said Johan Stakeberg, Head of Global Sales at Syncron. “We are thrilled to have Brother join our impressive customer base, and are excited to work with them to enhance the customer experience through quick and reliable service repairs, as well as improve margins and revenue.”

Brother will initially roll out Syncron among its Machinery Business Division in Japan and China, with the expectation of implementing in additional regions, and in other business units in the near future – guaranteeing satisfied customers around the globe.

Posted July 11, 2017

Source: Brother Industries, Ltd.