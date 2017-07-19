Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada Show To Provide Glimpse Into Global Design And Fashion Trends For 2018 And Beyond

TORONTON, Ontario — July 19, 2017 — If you want to know what’s on deck in the fashion world, you can take a clue from Mother Nature. The more erratic our weather patterns, the more we’re seeing clothing that transcends seasons, says fashion trend forecaster Emily Miller Palmquist, keynote speaker at the upcoming Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada (ATSC) show, to be held August 21-23, 2017, at the Toronto International Centre.

Presenting at ATSC 2017 on August 22 at 11:00 a.m., Palmquist – founder of EMP Creative – will give attendees a glimpse of what’s in store for 2018 and beyond when it comes to global design and consumer apparel trends. “Clothing brands are no longer thinking in terms of spring, summer, fall and winter lines, but are creating pieces that last in our wardrobe much longer than a single season,” Palmquist said. “It’s a direct reaction to climate change and we’re experiencing it all over the world.”

The biggest trend is the emergence of athleisure: casual, comfortable clothing designed for both everyday wear and exercise. The concept is permeating all levels of fashion, from children’s clothing through to women’s and men’s wear, as consumers are becoming more sensitive about how clothing feels and are gravitating towards performance-based textiles, she said.

“Because we spend so much time in the digital world – in front of computer screens and on our mobile phones – we’re drawn to things in our physical world that have more tactility,” Palmquist explained, adding that designers are putting as much emphasis on the fabric used for the interior lining of a garment as the exterior.

At ATSC 2017, Palmquist will uncover trending silhouettes, colours and textiles, including which fabrics, finishes, washes and patterns will dominate the apparel market. In general, the colour palette is “going to be lit up with warmer hues,” she divulged, and textures are going to reflect handmade craftsmanship.

Debuting last year as Canada’s premier international apparel and textile sourcing event, ATSC 2017 returns on a larger scale, with 300 local and international exhibits, three full days of seminars, panels and sessions, and a fashion runway event showcasing Canadian student and international exhibitor designs. Additional ATSC 2017 sessions include:

Insight from the newest source in the international apparel production market: the Chinese city of Changshu, which was approved as a national trial market for procurement trade in 2016. Deng Yunhua, Vice Chairman of Changshu Garments Town Management Committee and Vice General Manager of Changshu Garments Town Ltd. Co., explains how the city is embracing its new role.

Global apparel industry leader Jeff Streader and a panel of Canadian Apparel Executives discuss the modern supply chain best practices and responding to the ever-changing consumer trends and shifts that today’s e-commerce world demands.

An update on the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) Least Developed Countries Program from CBSA representative Germain LeBlanc, outlining how CBSA continues to audit the program, used by apparel importers to import duty-free from countries such as Bangladesh and Cambodia.

A summary of key issues and developments in Canada’s trade policy – including the important topic of NAFTA re-negotiation and new agreements (CETA) set to come into force – presented by Canadian Apparel Federation Executive Director Bob Kirke.

Tech Meets Textile, a panel discussion showcasing members of the Canadian Smart Textile movement and faculty from Toronto’s George Brown College and OCAD University as they look at how technology is changing the face of the textile industry and what it means for both businesses and consumers.

Avedis Seferian, President and CEO of Worldwide Responsible Accredited Production (WRAP), examines why social compliance is more important than ever in today’s world of instant communication and what companies need to do in order to ensure business continuity and competitive success.

“Pre-registration is up exponentially for the show’s second year,” said Jason Prescott, CEO of JP Communications, ATSC producer and North America’s leading publisher of B2B trade platforms TopTenWholesale.com and Manufacturer.com. “Significant early registration numbers and strong exhibitor interest – both internationally and locally– indicate a renewed strength in the Canadian apparel and textile industry,” Prescott said.

Exhibits at ATSC 2017 include top apparel and textile manufacturers from more than 20 countries, including Canada, China, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, the U.S., the U.K., Turkey, Switzerland, Spain, Nepal, as well as a delegation of 30 artisanal companies from eight Least Developed Countries (LDC) sponsored by Ottawa-based TFO Canada.

ATSC is supported by many international governments and associations, headed by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textile and Apparel (CCCT) and the Bangladesh High Commission on behalf of the Export Promotion Bureau and the Bangladesh Garment and Manufacturers Export Association.

Posted July 19, 2017

Source: Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada (ATSC)