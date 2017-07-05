All In Print China 2018 Online Exhibitor Registration Open

CHICAGO, IL — July 5, 2017 — Exhibitor applications for All in Print China 2018, 7th China International Exhibition for All Printing Technology & Equipment, are now available online at www.allinprint.com. With 9 halls and over 1 million square feet of exhibit space, the 2018 staging will be on a grander scale than in the past. Jointly organized by Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) Co., Ltd, the Printing Technology Association of China and the China Academy of Printing Technology, the event will be held from October 24- 28, 2018 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC). Messe Düsseldorf (Shanghai) is the subsidiary of Messe Düsseldorf in Germany, renowned as the organizer of drupa – the leading international trade fair for the printing technology industry.

With the topic “Enter the Era of Intelligent Printing”, All in Print China 2018 will showcase printing technology innovations, providing a global communication platform for this industry. Exhibit categories will include digital pre-press, comprehensive printing, post-press converting, packaging equipment, ink and innovative materials as well as label and flexo technology. A new feature will be the special zone for corrugated paper and flexible packaging. The successfully introduced “Innovation Factory” pavilion at the 2016 event will again be part of All in Print China in 2018, showcasing cutting-edge technology, including functional printing, 3D printing, intelligent factory, green printing and virtual and augmented reality technology. Conferences and seminars will complement the exhibits.

The trade fair’s topic “Enter the Era of Intelligent Printing” refers to the Made in China 2025 plan, with the goal to speed up the comprehensive fusion of new generation information technology and manufacturing. The upgrading to intelligent manufacturing of printing devices has been initiated and the intelligent transformation of printing and packaging companies has also begun with the technical support from printing device corporations. With the latest intelligent manufacturing technologies on show, All in Print China 2018 will be a valuable tool for the realization of this plan.

The last staging of All in Print China in 2016 attracted 724 exhibitors – the largest number in the show’s history – from around the world and 76,818 domestic and international visitors – a 24.2% increase compared to the 2014 event. On 861,000 square feet of exhibit space, the latest development and trends of the global printing industry were presented with the theme “Discover the Future of Printing”.

Posted July 5, 2017

Source: Messe Düsseldorf North America