Algerian Textile Producers On The Upswing

LEONBERG, Germany — July 19, 2017 — The Algerian EPE-EATIT-SPA group, with a history dating back to the year 1984 and many re-organizations has today seven sites and covers a large range of textiles from garments to home textiles, professional clothes and technical textiles. Recently EATIT bought 52 DORNIER looms to produce woven fabric made of polyamide and cotton for the domestic market.

In the frame of these optimization the old lines of the finishing and coating division have been replaced by new lines in order to carry this improved production standard with modern equipment forward into this important step of the production, too.

The Management decided to follow this direction consequently and ordered a coating and laminating line from the only remaining German producer of textile machinery, BRÜCKNER.

The heart of the line is a 6-compartment stenter with a working width of 2.40 m, providing with its alternatingly arranged and patented split-flow technology for the temperature uniformity which is a prerequisite for the coating and laminating processes.

The line is designed for a high production speed. To allow a production without interruptions there is a roller-type fabric accumulator with high fabric contents directly behind the unwinding unit for raw fabric. A padder, a coating unit and a laminating calender at the exit allow the owner to apply a multitude of different applications onto his article. Among other things it is possible to make functionalizations, paste or foam coating and laminating with films or textile bonding.

Thus, EATIT is in the position to make on the new BRÜCKNER coating and laminating line all products required by its market and the company has made an important step to offer also in future competitive and innovative textiles.

Posted July 19, 2017

Source: Brückner