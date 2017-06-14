Vastly-Expanded Apparel Textile Sourcing Canada To Unveil Innovations In Smart Apparel And Textiles In First-Of-Its-Kind Showcase

TORONTO, Ontario — June 14, 2017 — Self-heating winter coats and boot insoles, t-shirts that monitor a person’s heart and breathing, leg bands that measure muscle performance and help prevent injuries, LED-backlit apparel and socks that improve balance.

These are some of the trending smart apparel and textiles that will be on display for public sampling at theApparel Textile Sourcing Canada (ATSC) show – Canada’s premier international apparel and textile sourcing event– which takes place August 21-23, 2017, at the Toronto International Centre.

Members of the media were given a sneak peek of some of these technologies at a preview event today to announce details of ATSC 2017, which will introduce a first-of-its-kind ATSC Smart Apparel and Textile Showcase. Featuring a wide range of Canadian-made products soon to be launched to the Canadian market as well as products from Chinese and other international manufacturers, the showcase will include the latest innovations by such industry leaders as Quebec-based R&D labs CTT Group and Vestechpro.

The new ATSC showcase will be among a wide range of show features, including 300 local and international exhibits, three full days of seminars, panels and sessions by industry, government and fashion leaders, business matchmaking services, and a fashion runway event showcasing Canadian student and international exhibitor designs.

Debuting last year with great success, ATSC is back in 2017 expanded in size by more than 50 percent. With two months still to go until show time, exhibits are already 95 percent sold and attendee pre-registration is up exponentially over 2016, said Jason Prescott, CEO of JP Communications, ATSC producer and North America’s leading publisher of B2B trade platforms TopTenWholesale.com and Manufacturer.com.

“The participation of a rapidly-growing number of local and international exhibitors demonstrates confidence in the Canadian economy and the importance of the apparel and textile industry both in Toronto and nationally,” Prescott said. “As well, the significant early registration numbers by thousands of Canadian SMEs, retailers, manufacturers and fashion designers points to the renewed strength of the Canadian industry.”

Show exhibits will include top apparel and textile manufacturers from more than 20 countries, including Canada, China, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, the U.S., the U.K., Turkey, Switzerland, Spain, Nepal, as well as a delegation of 30 artisanal companies from eight Least Developed Countries (LDC) sponsored by Ottawa-based TFO Canada. China alone is bringing a delegation of 200 manufacturers to display their newest offerings and forge business relationships with local industry players, Prescott said.

ATSC is supported by many international governments and associations, headed by the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textile and Apparel (CCCT) and the Bangladesh High Commission on behalf of the Export Promotion Bureau and the Bangladesh Garment and Manufacturers Export Association.

June 14, 2017

Source: JP Communications