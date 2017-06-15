Tuft And Needle Becomes First Complete Mattress System To Earn STANDARD 100 By OEKO-TEX® Certification

ZURICH — June 15, 2017 — The OEKO-TEX® Association has certified Tuft & Needle foam mattresses according to the STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX®, indicating that they have been tested to be free from harmful levels of more than 300 concerning chemicals. Tuft & Needle is the first company to achieve certification of a complete mattress system. The Tuft & Needle mattresses meet STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® Class 1 criteria, the most stringent of the four OEKO-TEX® classes. The STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certification also confirms that Tuft & Needle mattresses fully comply with US Consumer Products Safety Improvement Act (CPSIA) regulations.

“A good night’s sleep requires both a fantastic mattress and peace of mind,” says Aaron Bata, Head of Customer Experience of Tuft & Needle. “The STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certification reassures our customers that their Tuft & Needle mattress doesn’t contain harmful chemicals so they can rest even easier. Plus, as an independent, third party certification with a trackable identification number that consumers can verify online, OEKO-TEX® fits right into our company’s commitment to plain speaking transparency and integrity.”

Tuft & Needle was founded in 2012 in Phoenix with a mission to transform the mattress market. Tuft & Needle developed a new business model and disrupted the mattress industry by selling one style of a high quality T&N Adaptive® Foam mattress directly to consumers online for a fair price in an honest, straightforward manner. The Tuft & Needle mattress is manufactured in the USA and comes with a 100-Night Sleep Trial, free returns and a no-gimmicks 10-­year warranty.

“We applaud Tuft & Needle for being the first company to obtain this voluntary certification for their complete mattress system,” says Ben Mead who represents OEKO-TEX® in North America. “The STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX® certification indicates real commitment to producing quality mattresses that are safe for everyone in the family to enjoy.”

Source: The OEKO-TEX® Association