Top Value Fabrics Acquires Pacific Coast Fabrics

CARMEL, Indiana — June 29, 2017 — Top Value Fabrics announces the acquisition of Pacific Coast Fabrics. The acquisition expands the company’s product offerings and strengthens its West Coast distribution network for printable textiles.

“TVF is known throughout the industry for outstanding customer service and quality products, and the Pacific Coast Fabrics team shares that same dedication to the customer,” explains Chris Fredericks, President for Top Value Fabrics. Fredericks adds, “Both companies are growing because we pride ourselves in listening to customers and utilizing their input to develop market leading fabrics and media that help customers succeed. We are delighted to welcome Pacific Coast Fabrics to the TVF team and we look forward to a continued bright future in this growing industry.”

Both companies enjoy a rich history of textile success. Pacific Coast Fabrics was established in Gardena, California in 1995 after Brian Vieweg and Michael Sanders, executives from Cal-Pacific Dyeing & Finishing Corporation, formed a new company to supply high quality textile goods. Cal-Pacific Dyeing & Finishing Corporation was founded in 1967, and the new company became Pacific Coast Fabrics. Brian was elected President and Michael was elected Vice President.

Vieweg explains, “Michael and I have worked together to lead our team to great heights at Pacific Coast Fabrics.” He continues, “It’s rewarding to have built our company, and to have this incredible opportunity to keep doing all we do for our customers along with the support and resources of a stronger, combined company with TVF. We’re excited for our team to join together with TVF’s team as we deliver even more options for our customers and even greater innovation for the industry.”

TVF, headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, was founded in 1974, and opened its West Coast Sales and Distribution Center in Carson, California in 1987. The textile leader has added remote offices, sales and support teams, and a nationwide network of shipping locations to add convenience for customers over the years.

“Both teams are comprised of tenured fabric experts who understand that our customers’ success is our success,” shares Karen Stuerenberg, Marketing Director for Top Value Fabrics. Stuerenberg adds, “To offer the most continuity to our customers, all existing products will remain part of our combined product line for the foreseeable future. As pressures continue to intensify for customers to consistently raise the standard, access to this incredible depth of textile options with one supplier will enhance the customer experience.”

Combined, the companies contract manufacture and source fabrics and media worldwide, both domestically and in international locations from Asia to Europe.

“Our exceptional lines of fabrics, vinyl and mesh offer customers an unprecedented selection of quality fabric options for markets including activewear apparel, signage and advertising, and more,” explains Robert Hinsch, Vice President for Top Value Fabrics. Hinsch continues, “Top Value Fabrics has a wide selection of industrial and apparel fabrics, many of which are specifically for printing. Adding Pacific Coast Fabrics to our team broadens our printable fabrics offering and related expertise immensely. This positions us to support customers who require printable fabrics even more effectively.”

Top Value Fabrics became 100% employee-owned in 2010. Fredericks shares, “TVF is proud to be employee-owned and as we move forward together, we will include the entire Pacific Coast Fabrics team in our employee ownership plan. Additionally, while integration planning is underway, to make this easy for our customers, both companies will operate with business as usual through the transition. As of November 1, 2017, we will unite and operate as one Top Value Fabrics.”

Posted June 29, 2017

Source: Top Value Fabrics