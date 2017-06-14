Rockline Industries Reaches Major Safety Milestone with Eight Million Safe Work Hours At Arkansas Plant

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — June 14, 2017 — Today Rockline Industries announced that the Arkansas Department of Labor has recognized its Springdale, Ark. manufacturing facility with an award for exceptional safety, achieving eight million safe work hours without a lost time accident. This impressive milestone puts Rockline Industries in elite company as this has only been achieved 10 other times since Arkansas began recognizing workplace safety in 1976.

Contributing to Rockline’s success is the company’s behavioral-based safety program, which trains employees to observe work tasks and to provide immediate safety feedback to those involved. Associates are responsible and accountable to themselves and for the safety of teammates around them. The program also encourages associates to constantly look for and provide documented opportunities to improve their work areas and practices to make their work environment even safer.

“I am very proud of the teamwork that all of our associates display each day when it comes to the safety of themselves and others. Excellence is often pursued but rarely captured, and our team’s unwavering dedication to a higher level of safety and commitment to do the right thing 24/7 has led to this remarkable achievement,” said Mark Fougerousse, EHS manager of Rockline Industries NW Arkansas.

“We’re incredibly proud of our associates. Working together, over an extended period of time, we have created and supported a culture that puts people and product safety before any other manufacturing metrics. Our associates’ ability to see and support this each and every day made this milestone possible,” said Joel Slank, general manager of the Rockline Industries Springdale location.

The award from the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Division is part of Arkansas’ overall educational program to encourage workplace safety by honoring companies whose employees have accumulated a significant number of work hours without a lost day away from work due to a work-related injury or illness.

Source: Rockline Industries