LuXout Stage Curtains Lands Second Kennedy Center Project

RICHMOND, Va., June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — For any stage curtain company, landing a job for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Any follow-up project goes down as an honorary mark of achievement. In May 2017, Richmond, Va.-based LuXout Stage Curtains was bestowed with such an honor, when the company was contracted to produce 23 curtains for a $125-million renovation.

“It’s rare that we get to work on any venue more than once, due to the longevity of our stage curtains,” says Tony Lovette, LuXout’s president. “In this case, we previously provided expert cleaning services. To step foot into the Kennedy Center once is an honor. Twice is a testament to the expertise of our employees.”

In 2010, while replacing the center’s 60-ft.-tall windows, Davis Construction Corp. called on LuXout to provide expert cleaning services for draperies—a project so grand in scale that any minor misstep could have been catastrophic. Following a flawless performance, in 2017, the company was awarded an “encore,” this time manufacturing acoustic curtains. The company’s curtains are part of a revamping that adds increased flexibility of spaces, facilitating collaboration among artists and audiences. Comprised of multiple layers of hand-selected fabrics and produced from a unique combination of materials, the up to 24-ft.-tall and 66-ft.-wide, highly durable curtain panels will add world-class acoustic control for decades to come. Meanwhile, concealed track systems placed inside of decorative piping and a uniquely reflective textured curtain add to the center’s aesthetics.

Lovette admits that the Kennedy Center will no doubt receive LuXout’s royal treatment, but he also says that his company provides the same quality nationwide to everything from elementary schools to local theaters.

“Yes, it’s the Kennedy Center,” says Ned Dunford, the salesperson who landed the project. “But this is also just how we do business.”

Posted June 5, 2017

Source: LuXout Stage Curtains