LIM College To Offer Online Associate Degree In Fashion Merchandising & Management

NEW YORK, NY — June 21, 2017 — LIM College, which is located in New York City and focused exclusively on the study of business and fashion, has announced that it will offer its first fully online associate degree program— the Associate in Applied Science (AAS) in Fashion Merchandising & Management. The first classes in the new program begin August 28, 2017.

The 61-credit AAS includes courses in marketing, visual merchandising, human resources, and retail management, as well as an internship in a retail or corporate setting. Courses will be taught by expert faculty who bring decades of experience in the business of fashion to their virtual classrooms. New students will be able to enroll at six points during the year. Full-time students will complete the program in four semesters throughout two calendar years. Part-time students will be able to complete their degree at their own pace.

Says LIM College President Elizabeth S. Marcuse, “Today, many who wish to attain a college degree are not able to complete a campus-based program, often due to conflicting professional and personal responsibilities. To keep pace with this shifting educational landscape, our new online associate degree will bring the LIM undergraduate experience to distance learners, allowing them to pursue their educational goals wherever and whenever they are ready.”

The online associate degree program is intended for students who are older than traditional college freshmen and may already have work experience, particularly in the retail sector. Graduates will be empowered to advance within their current organizations, or seek more responsible positions at other fashion-related companies. The degree could also open up opportunities in areas of the fashion business beyond retail — such as sales, marketing, merchandising or public relations — or serve as a foundation to pursue a bachelor’s degree.

Posted June 21, 2017

Source: LIM College