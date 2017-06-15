Lectra Boosts Leather Cutting Productivity By Up To 15%

PARIS — June 15, 2017 — Lectra, the world leader in integrated technology solutions dedicated to industries using fabrics, leather, technical textiles and composite materials, enables automotive and upholstered furniture manufacturers to maximize the performance of their Versalis® digital leather-cutting solution with the release of the new, advanced Versalis® LeatherSuite V6.

Offering continuous process improvement for automated leather cutting, Versalis LeatherSuite V6 is a step toward an Industry 4.0-ready cutting room for makers of leather vehicle seating and interiors and leather furnishings. The new version of Versalis LeatherSuite enables companies to boost productivity, achieve exceptional cut quality and expand data monitoring capabilities.

With Versalis LeatherSuite V6, furniture manufacturers can increase productivity by up to 6%, while automotive suppliers can increase theirs from 8% to 15%.

Versalis LeatherSuite V6 delivers greater precision than ever before for superior leather cutting quality. For that purpose, the new software suite embeds enhanced cutting algorithm addressing latest challenges faced by furniture and automotive customers.

The latest Versalis LeatherSuite’s expanded capabilities also enable manufacturers to manage a wider range of production indicators throughout the cutting process. Developed with the input of Lectra’s automotive and furniture customers, the latest version of the Versalis software suite offers enriched data for process optimization and streamlined execution, enabling manufacturers to reach operational excellence objectives and monitor production. LeatherSuite also empowers manufacturers with decision support, through customizable reports highlighting key performance indicators. Accurate and reliable analyses can be viewed at a glance thanks to the suite’s built-in data modeling.

“With this release, Lectra marks a milestone in terms of customer experience and productivity,” states Céline Choussy Bedouet, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Lectra. “Versalis LeatherSuite V6 is the technology enabler that allows producers of cut leather parts to leverage maximum performance from the Versalis cutting room solution.”

Posted June 15, 2017

Source: Lectra