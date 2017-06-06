Laundry Operations And Management Book Premieres At Clean Show

LAS VEGAS — June 5, 2017 — TRSA unveiled at Clean 2017 Laundry Operations and Management, a 200-page guide that fosters a common understanding of fundamentals and best practices among all professionals in the industry. Regardless of job title or experience level, all industry executives, managers and supervisors benefit from this overview covering all aspects of laundry operations.

Processes are detailed for serving every customer market (Food and Beverage, Healthcare, Hospitality and Industrial). Easy-to-read, illustration-filled chapters explain procedures, technologies and transactions of production, sales and service as they apply to plant workflow:

Soil Sorting

Washing

Drying and Finishing

Pack Out (Inventory)

Delivery

All management and employee positions in laundries are described with emphasis on how departments work together. An introduction covers the industry’s importance to customers (facilities, services, textiles, markets, history). Maintenance (engineering), safety, and textile basics and product life are detailed.

“In any industry, it’s natural to focus most on your individual job function or department. Seeing the big picture increases employee engagement and productivity. Laundry Operations and Management addresses this directly by helping linen and uniform managers understand their role in plant workflow with a common understanding of fundamentals and best practices,” explained Joseph Ricci, TRSA president and CEO.

Laundry Operations and Management is the new source for educational sessions, text and testing for PMI Production, the first session of TRSA’s Roger F. Cocivera Production Management Institute. PMI consists of two 4-day sessions one year apart. Both cover fundamentals and technologies. PMI Management, the second session, adds skill development in organizing and evaluating production work. The program takes place this year Aug. 6-10 at the University of Maryland.

While the book’s chapters detail major steps in plant workflow, they describe the significance of each to the entire organization, not just the production department.

More than three years in the making, Laundry Operations and Management’s creation involved dozens of TRSA member operators and associates, led by a 21-member Subject Matter Experts (SME) Task Force chaired by Ian Bigelow of Crothall Healthcare. Another 20 members acted as SME contributors.

Source: TRSA