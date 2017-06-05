Interface Recognized As Global Sustainability Leader For 20th Consecutive Year By GlobeScan And SustainAbility

ATLANTA — June 5, 2017 — Interface continues to demonstrate its staying power as a global sustainability leader, recognized for the 20th consecutive year in GlobeScan and SustainAbility’s annual Sustainability Leaders Survey. Earning third place in the 20th anniversary of the survey, Interface is the only company to appear on the list each year since the study began in 1997. Additionally, Interface has held its place in the top four amidst an evolving set of companies represented in the report since 1998.

“This year’s survey respondents used words like ‘visionary,’ ‘pioneer,’ and ‘change agent’ to describe Interface and its sustainability efforts. We’ve tracked the trends in this space now for two decades; Interface is unique for evolving its own approach to drive industry and the practice of sustainability forward,” stated GlobeScan Director Eric Whan. “With Interface’s bold new Climate Take Back mission to address global warming, the company is demonstrating how integrated sustainability strategy and vision, innovation, and transparency can and will define leading organizations over the next 10 years.”

Since 1997, the Sustainability Leaders Survey has tracked expert opinions on corporate sustainability, along with views about organizations leading the movement. It has become one of the most highly respected sustainability surveys and is used to track trends and provide industry insights to leaders in non-government organizations and the public and private sectors.

This year, GlobeScan and SustainAbility asked more than 1,000 experts in 79 countries, unprompted, “what specific companies do you think are leaders in integrating sustainability into their business strategy?” Eleven percent mentioned Interface, making it the third most mentioned company behind Unilever and Patagonia, the companies ranked as first and second, respectively.

Recognition for Climate Take Back Efforts

This year’s respondents ranked leading companies highly in the survey based on perceived vision, goals and brand. Interface specifically was recognized for its long-term commitment to sustainability through its Mission Zero® goal to eliminate any negative environmental impact, and closing the technical loop with ReEntry®, which reclaims and recycles used carpet. Most notably, respondents named Interface’s next 20-year sustainability mission, Climate Take Back™, which aims to address global warming, as reason for recognition as a leader.

Interface continues to strive toward creating a positive impact on the environment, not only through its efforts surrounding Climate Take Back, but also through the continuation of programs such as ReEntry and Net-Works®. Net-Works empowers people in coastal communities in the developing world to collect and sell discarded nylon fishing nets. The program has collected 142 metric tons of waste fishing nets since its 2012 inception, removing harmful waste from the ocean and providing 1,500 families with access to finance.

“It is an honor to be recognized for our sustainability approach by global sustainability experts across a variety of sectors, including academia, corporations, and government,” said Jay Gould, CEO of Interface. “We are building on the leadership of our founder, Ray Anderson, who set a course for Interface more than two decades ago. Though we have made significant progress to achieve our Mission Zero goal, we acknowledge there is still more work to be done. But, we are incredibly optimistic that with the help of industry and our sustainability peers, together we can create a climate fit for life.”

