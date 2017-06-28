INDA’s World Of Wipes 2017 Conference Keeps Industry Informed And Connected

CARY, NC — June 28, 2017 — INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry, wrapped up its 11th annual World of Wipes® (WOW) International Conference June 12-15 with participants and board members giving the program content, speaker presentations, and networking high praise.

“This year’s WOW conference offered one of the best combinations of networking opportunities, conference content, quality of attendees, and meeting venues of all WOW events,” said Nick Santoleri, VP of Operations, Rockline Industries.

WOW 2017, held at the Gaylord Opryland Resort, Nashville, Tennessee, attracted 476 participants from companies representing the entire wipes supply chain to discuss issues and advance business in this important and growing sector. Topics on tap included industry insights on “natural” opportunities in ingredients, emerging technologies, new regulations, consumer insights, market trends, and “flushability” from the most forward leaders in each category.

“This year’s strong turnout reinforces the dynamic growth in this segment. Wipes professionals from 20 countries convened for three days to make valuable business connections and up on the exceptional technology and continued innovation in this industry,” said Dave Rousse, INDA president.

Kicking off the conference was a blue-ribbon panel of sustainability experts from Walgreens Boots Alliance, Suominen, The Sustainability Consortium, Burt’s Bees, Rockline Industries and the Procter & Gamble Company with global perspectives on wipes sourcing, communications, R&D, manufacturing, and environmental stewardship.

“It was great to get a summary of regulatory and legal issues in a few hours of talks… it probably saved me days of reading and tracking down information,” said John F. Poccia III, Associate R&D Director, Platform Research Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

Speaker highlights included the keynote presentation “Marketing Across Generations” by consumer psychologist Kit Yarrow, Ph.D., Professor Emeritus, Golden Gate University, who described the psychological differences by generation as a strategic aid in marketing wipes products more effectively.

“The World of Wipes conference has become a nexus for professionals in wipes markets to meet, discuss, share, and enjoy the camaraderie in this important and growing global market,” said Janet O’Regan, Director Nonwovens Marketing, Cotton Incorporated.

Participants connected face-to-face with hundreds of wipes professionals during the Kimberly-Clark sponsored Welcome Reception on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry. Live music provided an informal atmosphere to connect with fellow wipes professionals.

Evening receptions, table top displays, networking breaks, and Dining with Industry Thought Leaders facilitated the face-to-face interactions that underpin business success.

Preceding the conference, INDA’s Wipes Academy was conducted by instructor Rob Johnson, PE, Principal, Smith, Johnson & Associates. The Academy is the first and only comprehensive wipes training for the entire wipes supply chain.

Berry Plastics’ Chicopee® Microfiber Floor Care System was the recipient of this year’s World of Wipes Innovation Award®. Other finalists were Elsner Engineering’s Glueless Tail Tie for rolled wipes and Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s Huggies® Natural Care Extra Sensitive Baby Wipes. The annual award recognizes the product that most expands the use of nonwovens and demonstrates creativity, novelty, uniqueness, and technical sophistication within the entire nonwovens wipes value chain.

INDA announced that WOW 2018 will be held June 5-8, at the Sheraton Grand in Chicago, Illinois.

Posted June 28, 2017

Source: INDA, the Association of the Nonwoven Fabrics Industry