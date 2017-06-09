Huntsman Textile Effects Inaugurates 500 KL Underground Water Tank In Baroda For Neighbouring Luna Village

BARODA — June 9, 2017 — Huntsman Textile Effects today officially unveiled an underground water tank it constructed to help address the shortage of water faced by Luna village. The newly constructed 500 KL underground water tank stores potable water to meet the needs of thousands of villagers.

“At Huntsman Textile Effects, we recognize our responsibility to not only create value for our stakeholders but to make a sustainable and vibrant world possible for future generations,” said Rohit Aggarwal, President of Huntsman Textile Effects. “Water is an essential resource and we are grateful for the opportunity to support and work closely with village leaders and local authorities with a sustainable solution to water issues faced by local villagers.”

Marking the inauguration of the storage facility at a ceremony in Luna village, Mr. B.R Naidu, Zonal Officer, Central Pollution Control Board said, “This initiative by Huntsman is a sustainable move as this will solve the perennial issue of water for Luna village for years to come. Huntsman has set an example for other companies to take similar initiatives in Baroda”.

The Luna village received water from Narmada water project but due to insufficient storage capacity, the water was drained away in nearby pond. In close consultation with major stakeholders like Sarpanch and Gujarat Pollution Control Board, Huntsman’s Baroda site management proposed the construction of a water storage facility as a long-term solution for the village.

The project was operated on a Public-Private-Partnership model and took close to two years to complete. Through a Memorandum of Understanding between Huntsman Textile Effects and Luna local administration, the project was scoped out with committees formed with assigned roles and responsibilities prior to work commencing. With construction complete and all final inspections successfully concluded, Luna village takes over the running and maintenance of the water tank.

Huntsman invested and managed the construction of the tank, working hand-in-hand with the Gujarat Water Board who undertook the laying of pipelines, drilling of wells and other underground work required for a complete water solution.

“Sustainability, innovation and collaboration are core pillars of Huntsman Textile Effects. This successful partnership is testament of our ongoing commitment to sustainability in action through active collaboration with all our stakeholders,” said Mr Nipun Soni – Site Manager Baroda plant.

Huntsman Textile Effects runs a range of other community initiatives from its facility in Baroda, including its award-winning Anandi program. The program mobilizes staff volunteers and company funding in support of community projects focused on education, health, water & sanitation and animal husbandry.

Source: Huntsman Textile Effects