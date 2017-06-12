Hollander Sleep Products Announces Acquisition Of Pacific Coast Feather Company

BOCA RATON, Fla. — June 9, 2017 — Hollander Sleep Products, a manufacturer of high-quality man-made-filled bedding products, today announced that it has acquired Pacific Coast Feather Co. (PCF), a manufacturer of down and down-alternative products. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The newly-formed company will retain the corporate name of Hollander Sleep Products. Combined, Hollander and PCF bring a deep heritage of product innovation recognized throughout the retail and hospitality industries. These two companies offer a rich heritage and will create a stronger, more dynamic organization, ideally positioned to serve retailers, consumers and hospitality and institutional customers with a more complete variety of high-quality, innovative bedding solutions.

“This transformative acquisition marks a significant milestone in our company’s extensive history, and our combined company creates the undisputed leader in utility bedding in North America. The acquisition provides us with a stronger presence in key product categories, as well as access to new distribution channels, and will bring together two complementary companies to create a diverse and dynamic product portfolio consisting of high-value private label and strong national brands,” said Mark Eichhorn, CEO, Hollander Sleep Products. “This is an exciting time for both Hollander and PCF, and for all of our partners. The combination will form a stronger company through a focus on innovation and quality, as well as manufacturing efficiencies, and will provide improved value for customers and consumers alike.”

“We’re very pleased to be joining the Hollander team and helping to create an even greater company,” said Joe Crawford, Chief Executive Officer of Pacific Coast Feather Company. “Bringing together two century-old, American-made companies with unique yet complementary expertise will result in an unequaled resource for the industry.”

PCF CEO Joe Crawford will serve as President of PCF reporting to Hollander CEO, Mark Eichhorn. Further operational and organizational details will be determined throughout the integration process.

