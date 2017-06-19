EarthColors By Archroma Receives OutDoor Industry Award 2017

REINACH, Switzerland — June 19, 2017 — Archroma, a global leader in color and specialty chemicals, today announced that its EarthColors dyestuff range has won the Gold Winner at the the OutDoor Industry Award 2017, Sustainable innovations Category, presented at a ceremony held on June 18, 2017.

Among the winners, the Gold Winner Award distinguishes further the EarthColors range – out of the 330 entries – as one of the most innovative products of the industry in what is one of the highlights of the OutDoor Show held in Friedrichshafen, Germany, until June 21, 2017.

EarthColors are Archroma’s patent-pending new method of creating warm ternary shades from nature. These high performance dyes are synthesized from natural waste products of the agriculture and herbal industries, such as almond shells and rosemary leaves, replacing the oil-based raw materials typically used in dyestuff manufacture. Earthcolors are available in a range of six dyes, covering a palette of natural shades. They are fully traceable from the source to the shop – thanks to NCF chip attached on the clothing hangtag.

Visitors at Archroma’s booth (A4-306) will also be able to discover why company’s such as Kathmandu and Flocus who have selected EarthColors. The technology will also be on display in a special exhibition and on the official website of the OutDoor show.

“We are extremely proud to receive one of the most prominent Awards in the outdoor industry”, commented Nuria Estape, Head of Marketing & Promotion for Archroma’s Brand & Performance Textile Specialties business, after the ceremony. “The OutDoor Industry Award will surely help us convince more brands and retailers to explore and adopt more nature-friendly solutions from Archroma.”

Manel Domingo, R&D Head for Special Dyes at Archroma, who developed the EarthColors technology, adds: “Creating sustainable solutions is a journey: EarthColors was more than five years in the making and the project is still evolving in our laboratories. With the planet reaching the limit of its resources, we need to offer more sustainable options to the consumers. That is why we spare no efforts to develop groundbreaking innovations in the deep belief that we can make our industry sustainable. It’s our nature.”

