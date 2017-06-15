DuPont Biofuels Leader Jan Koninckx Speaks At 2017 Sustainable Business Summit

SEATTLE, Wash. — June 15, 2017 — DuPont Industrial Biosciences (DuPont) announced that Jan Koninckx, Ph.D., global business director for DuPont Biofuels, will be speaking at Bloomberg’s 2017 Sustainable Business Summit: Seattle this Thursday, June 15, at 4:10 p.m. PST. Koninckx will join other leading environmental and sustainability officials on a panel titled “Developing a Corporate Renewables Strategy.”

“Consumers want to buy products that are more sustainable, without sacrificing on performance or price,” said Koninckx. “DuPont’s technology is allowing our customers do just that – reinvent their supply chains using more renewable inputs and coming up with profitable products that benefit consumers and the planet.”

DuPont’s investment in innovation has yielded advancements from cellulosic ethanol technology to biomaterials like DuPont™Sorona®, a patented sustainable fiber made with renewable plant-based ingredients, to a laundry detergent co-developed withProcter & Gamble that makes it possible for consumers to wash their clothes in cold water, saving massive amounts of energy.

Koninckx is responsible for DuPont’s biofuels programs and business development across the globe. In this role, he is leading the charge on the development, commercialization and licensing of cellulosic ethanol – a fuel source that offers 90 percent fewer GHG emissions as compared to petroleum. DuPont is a leader in the field, owning the largest cellulosic biorefinery, using corn stover – the leaves, stalks and cobs left in a field after harvest. DuPont is working in countries around the world to license this technology, bringing cutting-edge science and highly skilled jobs to rural areas in Europe, Asia and beyond.

Bloomberg’s Annual Sustainable Business Summit will examine how companies are innovating through sustainable business models, as well as how customers and investors are prioritizing sustainability when evaluating companies. Influential business and investment leaders and top environmental and sustainability officials will join forces to discuss how sustainability factors can be incorporated into business and investment decision-making processes.

DuPont Industrial Biosciences works with customers across a wide range of industries to make products and industrial processes more efficient and sustainable. Through a unique combination of agriculture, biotechnology, chemistry and material science capabilities, we advance market-driven, biobased solutions to meet the needs of a growing population, while protecting our environment for future generations.

Posted June 15, 2017

Source: DuPont Industrial Biosciences (DuPont)