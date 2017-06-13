DeSales Trading Company Enter Partnership In Distribution Rubber Thread – USA

BURLINGTON, N.C. — June 12, 2017— Rubberflex Sdn. Bhd. of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and DeSales Trading Co. of Burlington, N.S., have begun a partnership for the distribution of 100-percent latex rubber thread in the United States.
“DeSales offers excellent channel for our products to reach the elastic narrow fabric, braided rope and related market segments in the Eastern half of the United States,” said Amy Wong, international sales coordinator at Rubberflex. “Even some of our container load customers use DeSales as a back-up to maintain a consistent inventory.” DeSales carries a wide range of gauges & end counts.
Specialty gauges & end counts will be stocked on request. Customers can source from DeSales in pallet load quantities therefore offering the convenience of prompt deliveries in less than container load orders. Rubberflex first organized in 1986 is currently the world’s largest producer of 100-percent natural latex rubber thread. DeSales Trading, since 1969, has been a distributor of stock-lot yarns and over time has added first quality yarns to their product mix. Michael Murray, vice president at DeSales, said: “The addition of 100-percent Latex Rubber Thread from Rubberflex is a natural progression in our line of products we offer to market segments we already service. The product mix Rubberflex offers: 20 gauge to 110 gauge rubber, silicone & talcum finishes in black & white presents an opportunity for our customers to source their yarns and rubber thread needs from one central location in the heart of the textile business in the United States — Burlington, N.C.”
Posted June 13, 2017
Source: DeSales Trading Company