Bolger & O’Hearn Marches Toward Zero-Carbon Future With Solar Array

FALL RIVER, MA — June, 2017 — In its continuing effort to “go green, ” Bolger & O’Hearn outfitted it’s manufacturing facility and headquarters with a state-of-the-art solar array. This advanced array will produce an outstanding 87kWh of energy a day or 2,610 kWh a month.

“The decision to implement solar panels is really emblematic of our commitment to sustainability,” said Shaun O’Hearn, President of Bolger & O’Hearn.

Within the textile chemical industry, Bolger & O’Hearn has been a leading innovator. Its latest innovations include Altopel F3, a durable water repellent that’s free of fluorine. The result is a textile finish that enhances durability and waterproofing without creating toxic fluorocarbon byproducts or harmful bio-accumulation.

“Bolger & O’Hearn is moving towards a zero-carbon future,” said Shawn Honeycutt, Sales Manager for Bolger & O’Hearn. “We have continued to make considerable investments in being the leader in em-friendly sustainable manufacturing processes not only because that is what our customers want but more importantly it is what our organization wants.”

“Brands want to know that their vertical partners are as committed to sustainability as they are,” said O’Hearn. “We have continued to show we are equally if not more committed and these common goals have forged incredible relationships with those brands.”

Posted June 28, 2017

Source: Bolger & O’Hearn