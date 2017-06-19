ASTM International Launches “Asia Roadshow” In China

SHANGHAI, China — June 19, 2017 — One of the world’s leading standards organizations, ASTM International, and its affiliate the Safety Equipment Institute (SEI), will host events, workshops, and high-level meetings in and around Shanghai, China, as part of an “Asia Roadshow” June 22-23.

Executives from ASTM International will visit both China-based, and multinational entities to highlight how the region uses ASTM International’s value-added tools and services, as well as SEI certification, to drive commerce and trade.

The list of visits and outreach events will include:

Fireman’s Shield,

Glam and Grit,

BP,

SINOPEC,

Orient Intertek,

Runningland Metrology and Testing,

INSPEC Kunshan Laboratory, and

Afton Chemicals Suzhou Co.

“ASTM International is pleased to have many members and partners in China, and we hope to build on that,” says Teresa Cendrowska, ASTM International’s vice president of global cooperation, who will lead the Road Show. “We will share how ASTM International’s process, its products, and its services from our new affiliate SEI can continue to help China grow and succeed.” The team plans to emphasize offerings such as ASTM International’s International Laboratory Directory, Training and E-Learning and Proficiency Testing Programs, which help strengthen lab performance and ensure market acceptance.

There will be a large kickoff event on June 22 to help educate participants about the important role that certification plays in global market acceptance. This event will feature remarks from a representative of the Shanghai Municipal Bureau of Quality and Technical Supervision, and INSPEC, a personal protective equipment testing laboratory that works with SEI.

The Road Show will also highlight how ASTM International standards are globally-accepted worldwide because they adhere to the World Trade Organization’s principles for the development of international standards.

Additionally, ASTM International staff will meet with top officials from the Certification and Accreditation Administration of the People’s Republic of China (CNCA) and the China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS). ASTM International has held a Memorandum of Understanding with the Standardization Administration of the People’s Republic of China (SAC) for more than a decade, with 21 additional MoUs throughout Asia.

