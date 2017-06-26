Archroma To Sponsor SDC International Design Competition 2018 With Its Color Atlas System

REINACH, Switzerland — June 26, 2017 — Archroma, a global leader in color and specialty chemicals, will be the new major sponsor for the SDC International Design Competition 2018 launched by SDC on June 20, 2017.

SDC’s annual competition engages with hundreds of students, universities and designers globally, helping the entrants develop their understanding of color and the challenges around sustainability in the textile supply chain. The theme for 2018 is ‘color communication’.

With a global textile supply chain, being able to communicate a given color through the supply chain efficiently and effectively is vital. Ultimately this provides the designer with the knowledge that their product is commercially suitable from the initial concept stages through to final product.

Archroma will support the competition with its Color Atlas color management system, which will be key to both the competition theme and the accompanying educational package.

The Color Atlas includes:

A “physical library” consisting of over 4300 colors, in 6 volumes, for quick and intuitive browsing of the cotton poplin samples.

Mobile-friendly Color Atlas Online with exciting features such as “color-on-the-go” which allows you to capture an image using your smart phone, and identify the closest Color Atlas shades.

Engineered Color Standards connected to robust online technical databases via mobile communication technology.

Using these colors also provides the best opportunity to minimize the environmental impact during the dyeing/printing process by ensuring that the dyes conform to many of the environmental standards that exist and are applied using best practice.

“We at Archroma are very proud to be the official sponsor of the SDC International Design Competition. The participants will be able to experience first-hand how the Color Atlas can support their creativity. For Archroma, this is a great opportunity to further drive innovation and sustainability in the textile supply chain“, commented Brad McClanahan, Global Head of Service Businesses at Archroma.

“We are looking forward to seeing our Color Atlas translating into cool fashion pieces”, McClanahan concludes.

Posted June 26, 2017

Source: Archroma