Archroma Heads To OutDoor For The First Time With Nature-Focused Ways To Enhance Gear 

REINACH, Switzerland — June 7, 2017 — Archroma, a global leader in color and specialty chemicals, is keeping nature top-of-mind for its OutDoor debut with a showcase of advanced innovations and solutions to enhance outdoor, urban and active wear at Booth A4-306.

Under the motto: “Enhancing your gear, it’s our nature”, Archroma invites show visitors to discover how to:

Create exciting color effects – with solutions ranging from high-fast dyes Foron® S-WF, Nylosan® S, Printofix® TF, Drimaren® HF, and the new-in-range Foron® S luminous dyes, to EarthColors nature inspired biomass-waste based dyes, supported by Archroma’s Color Atlas color management service to boost your creativity;

Make gear more resistant to extreme weather conditions from heatwaves to rain pours, with thermo-control and protection solutions, coldblack®, HyDry, Smartrepel®, Appretan® S and Sanitized®;

Bring softness and comfort to your gear whilst looking good at all times, with Archroma’s fabric care effects Siligen®, Solusoft, Ceralube® and Arkofix®;

Take a sustainability step up – with the new online ONE WAY calculator.

In keeping with the event’s progressive feel, easy-to-use Outdoor Solution Navigators will be available on touchscreens at the booth, side-by-side with experts and samples, to encourage visitors to explore their ideas and uncover new ways to enhance their gear sustainably.

Visitors at the booth will also be able to discover the new fabric collection created by Flocus and colored with Archroma’s Earthcolors. Flocus is a company producing yarns, fillings and fabrics made from kapok fibers, for which they received the 2016 OutDoor Industry award in the Sustainable Innovation category.

Archroma will participate in the OutDoor conferences program with the presentation: “EarthColors technology – Garments from nature to the store” on Monday 19, 2017 at 11:00 hours, Conference Center East, Room Paris. The presentation will be delivered by Nuria Estape, Head of Marketing & Promotion for Archroma’s Brand & Performance Textile Specialties business.

“Archroma helps the outdoor, urban and active wear sectors bring ideas to life and develop collections with a soul. We are 100% committed to a more sustainable textile industry and this will be evident through the innovations and solutions we’ll present on our Friedrichshafen debut. OutDoor is a dynamic, exciting event and we are really looking forward to being a part of the discussions, helping visitors to unlock their creativity with new possibilities for enhancing their gear,” comments Nuria Estape.

For more information, follow Archroma on social media and meet the team at OutDoor 2017, Booth A4-306, Messe Friedrichshafen, Germany from June 18-21, 2017.