TRSA Management Institutes’ Co-Location To Enhance Participants’ Take-Home Value

WASHINGTON — May 9, 2017 — TRSA’s Executive Management Institute (EMI) and Production Management Institute (PMI) will be held concurrently at the University of Maryland, August 6-10. The combination provides unique opportunities for information-sharing and socializing among established and upcoming leaders in the linen, uniform and facility services industry as attendees will share free time, meals and evening outings.

As an incentive for companies to place staff in both programs, TRSA is offering a future TRSA event credit worth $500 for companies who register a first-time participant in both. An additional discount is available for enrolling three or more employees from a single company in either program. Learn more, view brochures and access registration at www.trsa.org/emi or www.trsa.org/pmi.

EMI has a 50-plus-year tradition of providing attendees with the latest in management techniques to aid them in tackling high-priority tasks and long-term workplace challenges specific to the industry. In classes led by academics and consultants experienced with the industry, participants complete EMI by returning for a 4-day program once a year for the next three years.

The first year offers practical insight that can be immediately applied to motivate and inspire co-workers and employees to streamline production, improve productivity and increase profitability, including:

Developing effective communications skills

Managing innovation and change

Reducing conflict

EMI attracts attendees from all segments of the textile services industry, from independent companies’ owners, executives and next-generation leaders to chains’ headquarters (including HR/administration) and plant- and depot-based management (GMs, branch and department heads). TRSA member associates attend as well. Individuals who have achieved TRSA’s Certified Professional Laundry Manager (CPLM) certification receive 31 credit hours toward recertification by attending EMI.

PMI, now in its 28th year, consists of two 4-day programs one year apart, featuring classroom settings where attendees learn from each other as well as industry experts who instruct. First-timers take the PMI Production curriculum, which includes fundamentals of laundry production and operations, emphasizing key principles of productivity, quality, safety and sustainability. Over the next year, students will participate in a series of self-paced, online modules on topics such as human resources, communications, finance, time/project management and business ethics.

PMI Production participants will return the following August for PMI Management, another four days of interactive sessions that further refine their production and laundry-specific management skills. Upon completion of the classroom and online training, students are tested and can earn the CPLM designation, the baseline of knowledge for all graduates.

PMI features group exercises that take advantage of attendees’ collective talent and require participants to devise solutions collectively to real-world scenarios presented as case studies. Visits to nearby laundries are part of the curriculum as well; this year, the destination will be the 120,000-square-foot Alsco plant in nearby Lanham, Md. Opened in 2016, it processes 120,000 pounds of laundry daily.

This August, PMI participants will be among the first recipients of Laundry Operations and Management, TRSA’s new 300-page text on production management orientation and training, providing enrichment and review of what was learned onsite during PMI.

Posted May 9, 2017

Source: TRSA