Sunbury Launches Nanotex® aSure At ITMA SHOWTIME

SUNBURY, PA / BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI — May 24, 2017 — Fresh from launching its new brand identity and moving into their expanded new design studio in the Chelsea section of New York City, Sunbury Textiles introduces its new indoor performance brand Nanotex® aSure geared towards the residential furniture market – both furniture manufacturers and jobbers. Nanotex® aSure will be available by early June and seen at the upcoming ITMA Showtime, one of the largest decorative items-related trade shows, on June 4-7th.

All Nanotex® aSure products will feature Nanotex® Resists Spills performance technology with exceptional clean-abilty. Nanotex® Resists Spills provides the fluid barrier technology, causing many liquids to bead up and roll off the fabric. The new aSure fabric line is created with technology by which molecules permanently attach to every fiber without clogging the fabric weave or compromising the look, feel or comfort of the fabric. With a minimum of 30,000 double rubs to ensure durability and its GREENGUARD Gold certification, the new collections will offer a complete performance story. Sunbury is the exclusive weaver for Nanotex® aSure.

“Sunbury teamed up with Nanotex to develop this exclusive line of fabrics that showcases each company’s strengths of proven design and aesthetics with the expertise of finishing fabrics at the highest industry standards to provide a care-free solution for creating a beautiful living space,” said Hank Truslow Jr., CEO of Sunbury Textile.

Nanotex® aSure was specifically developed to include a host of constructions and decorative yarns in an array of colors, textures, patterns, stripes and statement designs to compliment any room or lifestyle.

“In recent years, Nanotex has expanded exponentially, especially in the area of apparel and bedding,” explains Lance Keziah, CEO of Nanotex. “Also during that time, the joint technical teams at Sunbury and Nanotex worked together to bring this new performance textile, Nanotex® aSure, created just for Sunbury, to the residential upholstery textile market. It provides consistent performance across multiple fiber types – it really is an ideal home textile. The beauty that Sunbury brings to the Nanotex performance technology system is a perfect match.”

Posted May 24, 2017

Source: Sunbury Textile Mills