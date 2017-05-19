SPGPrints’ JAVELIN® Digital Textile Printer Wins EDP Award 2017 For “Best Textile Solution”

BOXMEER, Netherlands — May 19, 2017 — SPGPrints announces that its JAVELIN® digital textile printer has won the European Digital Press Association (EDP) Award for “Best Textile Solution” in the Print and Finishing Category.

The award was presented by the Association at a ceremony during the FESPA 2017 exhibition in Hamburg, Germany on 10 May, 2017. This achievement follows the same award being presented last year to the SPGPrints’ PIKE® digital textile printer.

The JAVELIN digital textile printer was launched at ITM 2016, and installations have been taking place around the world.

The EDP Association comprises 20 printing trade press magazines in 27 countries, representing more than half a million readers. This year’s entries were judged by the EDP technical committee that comprised Herman Hartman (Chairman), editor, signPro (Benelux); Rob Haak. President, SPIKIX; Klaus-Peter Nicolay, editor, Druckmarkt, (Germany) and Igor Terentyev, editor, Publish, (Russia).

In making the award, the judging panel commented: “The printer offers quality and value to textile printers who are taking the first step into digital production. The JAVELIN has several multiple-pass scanning printing modes that can print high-resolution images up to 1,200 dpi on a variety of substrates. Possibly a breakthrough in textile at high resolution and small droplets with special inks for textile.”

The JAVELIN uses 36 Fujifilm Dimatix Samba print heads and SPGPrints’ unique Archer® technology to produce variable drops for optimal control of detail and saturation.

The printer offers flexibility in configuration for use with acid, reactive and disperse PIKE Inks from SPGPrints. Its capability of printing up to two million linear metres annually on a wide range of substrates makes it an ideal solution for printers taking their first steps into digital production, and those wishing to supplement an existing digital capability.

The award was accepted by Jos Notermans, commercial manager Digital Textiles at SPGPrints, who said: “The recognition of the JAVELIN printer’s capabilities, productivity and place in the global textile printing industry is extremely gratifying. It demonstrates the power of the Archer® technology that means printers can use the JAVELIN with a wide range of substrates and achieve high levels of print quality.

“Modern retailing demands shorter runs, faster turnarounds and shortened supply chains with no compromises on colour or print quality,” he continued. “The JAVELIN and PIKE printers offer this capability to different ends of the volume spectrum. To have this acknowledged by the EDP Award judges is a great endorsement of SPGPrints’ technology and leadership position in the textiles market.”

Posted May 19, 2017

Source: SPGPrints